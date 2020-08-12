AEW star Chris Jericho, the self-proclaimed Demo God, is evidently thrilled about AEW Dynamite defeating WWE Monday Night Raw in the 18-34 demographic this past week.

Last night, Jericho took to Twitter and noted that last week's Dynamite topped Raw for all three hours when it comes to the key demos.

"Wow! #AEWDynamite beat #WWERaw in the coveted overall 18-34 #Demo in ALL 3 hours this week, .29 to .22! #DemoGod @AEWrestling @wwe," he tweeted.

Although Raw, which drew an average of 1.722 million viewers on the USA Network, defeated Dynamite's overall average viewership of 901,000 viewers on TNT, AEW scored a victory in two demos -- 18-34 [by 32 percent] and women 12-34 [by 11 percent].

Last Wednesday, Dynamite saw an impressive bump in viewership, jumping from 773,000 to 901,000 to score its best television ratings since the February 5 episode. It drew a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demo in comparison to NXT which drew a 0.20 in the same demo.

This isn't the first time that Jericho has gloated about Dynamite's viewership among the 18-34 demos. Previously, Jericho noted how Dynamite has consistently defeated NXT in the ongoing Wednesday Night Wars.

As reported earlier, Dave Meltzer voiced his opinion about why WWE could be potentially worried about Dynamite catching up to RAW in the 18-34 demo.

"The fact that 10 months into Dynamite's debut, it's pretty darn close and if you didn't have NXT, AEW would actually be winning those demos. I think that's a lot more concerning than beating NXT on Wednesday night," Meltzer said on the The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

You can view Jericho's tweet below: