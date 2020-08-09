During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about Sammy Guevara's chair shot to Matt Hardy.

On last week's AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara launched a chair at Matt Hardy, cutting open his head in the process. He ended up receiving 13 stitches.

Guevara also reportedly used the wrong chair at ringside, which got him some backstage heat.

Chris Jericho discussed that accident and shared the story when he accidentally punched Shawn Michaels' wife Rebecca in the face.

"I think so, he got some pretty crazy stitches from the chair shot from Sammy," said Chris Jericho. "Thankfully Matt is okay. We call that a happy incident in the business, like when the time I accidentally punched Shawn Michaels' wife Rebecca in the face, and I really connected with her. It's a terrible, terrible feeling when you hurt somebody by mistake. But when we found out she was okay and she wasn't going to have any issues, it became a happy accident to where you suddenly have this feud that's taken to a completely different level. That was what it's like with Sammy and Matt. Thankfully, Matt's okay. But now blood has been shed and I'm sure Matt does more than want to get his revenge. I think it's going to add a lot of different layers to that angle."

The full Saturday Night Special #18 is available to watch above.

