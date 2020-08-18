As seen above, Chris Jericho returned to his popular Saturday Night Special this past weekend to talk about all things pro wrestling and rock n' roll. Chris took some time during the discussion to give an update on the AEW video game that's in the works.

"I think Kenny Omega is very involved in it and I think that Aubrey Edwards, the bane of my existence, is working on it as well," Chris said. "I think it's going to be great because we have some people that are so - do you know Aubrey, if you listen to Talk Is Jericho, her job in the past was writing video games and creating them?"

As the former AEW World Champion, and considering all the championships he won during his time with WWE, Jericho is no stranger to wearing gold around his waist. He commented on the number of active championship belts that AEW has, saying that an increase in the amount of titles would diminish the importance of each one.

"I don't think we really need any new titles right now per say. I know that the TNT title is fairly new. Obviously, the FTW title, we don't even really know what that is," Chris said. "I don't think we need [extra] titles. The one thing that sometimes muddles down wrestling companies, and I really found this when RAW and SmackDown split back in the early 2000s, is the World Champion is the World Champion. You can't have two of them. You know, well there's a RAW champion, there's a SmackDown champion, there's a RAW Intercontinental Champion, a SmackDown US Champion. It's like, that's too f--king many titles.

"So, I like the fact that in AEW we have the World title, and now we have the TNT title, and we have the women's title, and the tag team titles for guys. I think it should stay there," Jericho continued."If you want to do women's tag team titles, it's fine, but we need to expand the division a bit. Other than that, we don't need any other titles. The FTW title even is too much - it doesn't mean anything. Who cares? I don't know if that's just me, but, maybe some people care."

As noted, AEW recently came to terms on the releases of Bea Priestley, Sadie Gibbs, and Jimmy Havoc. Although he didn't mention the latter star, Jericho opened up about what happened with Bea and Sadie's AEW releases. He noted that it is ultimately travel related, and he hopes to see the two women back in AEW someday.

"I hate to see anybody lose their jobs, and I like both of them. I think they're both really good. Bea is really good and Sadie has great potential - she needs more experience, which she knows. I think she was about to move to Atlanta even, and then the friggin pandemic hit and those girls got stuck," Jericho explained. "I think Bea lives in Japan or England, and so does Sadie.

"I mean, I give Tony Khan credit for continuing to keep as many people on the roster from Europe as he did. There's a lot of people from Europe that he's still paying, and unfortunately, Bea and Sadie were let go," Chris continued. "But I have to think that as long as they keep working, as long as they keep honing their craft, that when all of this goes away, they're allowed to travel again. Because it could be six months from now, you know? You're paying someone for 6 months who goes from making $100 a year, and you're paying them $100 and you can't even use them if you wanted to. I love them both. They're both great people and hopefully they will be back in AEW soon."

With a couple of spots now open on the AEW women's roster, a fan suggested that Jericho should hire former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard.

"Yeah, I think [Tessa] would be cool in AEW, she would be cool in WWE, she would be cool anywhere she goes," Chris stated.

