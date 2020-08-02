- Chris Jericho has filed to trademark the term "DemoGod." He filed for it on July 27 for goods and services, (h/t PWInsider) mainly pertaining to merchandise and to use it for "entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests." Jericho is, of course, referencing the 18-49 demographic, which is something he's often talked about when it comes to the Wednesday Night Wars against NXT.

- The proper use of rules during tag matches in AEW has often been a point of contention as some of those rules have been ignored. Next week's AEW Dynamite features a 12-man tag match (Dark Order vs. FTR, Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega). Omega mocked people complaining about wrestlers not following all the rules.

"I hope that everyone holds their tag ropes and that there aren't combination maneuvers. That would totally ruin a sports thingy match."

— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 2, 2020

- Major League Wrestling Underground TV didn't air last night on BeIN Sport due to a preemption by BeIN's sports coverage. MLW was given the heads up about it and according to PWInsider, BeIN is expecting other preemption in the future, so another time slot is expected for the MLW show. The episode can be seen below: