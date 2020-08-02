As seen in the video above, Chris Jericho returned to his weekly Saturday Night Special to talk about all the current events going on in the pro wrestling world.

On this episode of the show, Jericho answered numerous questions about the talent he hopes to someday see competing in an AEW ring. One person that Chris believes could be a top star in AEW is current WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Cesaro.

"Now we just have to get Cesaro in AEW and then we'll really stir it up," Chris stated. "I think Cesaro in AEW would be one of our top guys."

Jericho continued his brainstorming of who he would like to sign if given limitless options. When narrowing it down to 5 specific people he wants in All Elite Wrestling, he picked a group that ranges from a former WWE Universal Champion to one of the Executive VPs of Impact Wrestling.

"Roman Reigns, Will Ospreay, Ricochet, [Kota] Ibushi, and Don Callis," Jericho chose.

Chris emphasized how excited he would be to get to work with a star who hasn't seen much of a push in WWE, Ricochet. He thinks he would fit in with the roster perfectly.

"Yes, that's all I've got to say about that. Yes, I would love to have Ricochet in AEW. I'd work with him in a second," Chris said.

