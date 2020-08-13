Chris Jericho took to Twitter this evening to tout another AEW Dynamite ratings win over WWE NXT.

Jericho, who has been using "The Demo God" as his nickname as of late, commented on how Dynamite drew a .32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week while NXT drew a .16. He included a GIF of NXT Champion Keith Lee taking the fireball to the face on last night's show.

".32 to .16 #DemoBurn #DemoGod," Jericho wrote.

You can click here for our full report on this week's AEW vs. NXT ratings and viewership. AEW topped NXT once again this week, ranking #9 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demographic, and drawing 792,000 viewers. NXT ranked #65 on the Cable Top 150, and drew 619,000 viewers.

Below is the full tweet from Jericho, which has been pinned to the top of his Twitter page: