Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho wants to ban Jim Cornette from watching future AEW Dynamite and Dark episodes.

He tweeted this evening, "I am officially banning @TheJimCornette from watching any & all future episodes of #AEWDynamite & #AEWDark. He is under @AEWrestling suspension until further notice. Thank you. #DemoGod"

Jericho probably wants the ban because on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette has been critical of AEW and its talent in the past. His most recent video on YouTube is a review of FTR, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. The Dark Order from episode 343.

Jim Cornette also recently retweeted the message, "Listening to Corny's review of AEW is more entertaining then watching the actual show."

As this writing, Cornette hasn't responded to Jericho's tweet.