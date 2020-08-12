After two years of being out of action, The Motor City Machine Guns shocked the world by responding to an open challenge from The Rascalz at last month's Slammiversary pay-per-view. During the following episode of Impact, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley ended The North's 383-day reign as Impact World Tag Team Champions, completing their triumphant return to Impact Wrestling.

Their comeback was particularly shocking since both Sabin and Shelley had effectively retired from in-ring competition. While Sabin, who suffered an ACL tear during his stint with NJPW, began working as a backstage producer with Impact Wrestling, Shelley publicly announced his retirement in July 2018.

Sabin spoke with Chris Van Vliet to detail the chain of events that led to the reunion of The Motor City Machine Guns, a tag team that many consider one of the best of the 21st century.

"Well, I mean, I didn't have to convince him luckily, like I just asked him and he was down for it. Scott D'Amore [EVP of Impact Wrestling] and I discussed [the possibility of a return] because the plan was always for me to wrestle again even while I was producing.

"We didn't know whether it'd be singles or what, but yeah Scott and I discussed how awesome it would be to get The Motor City Machine Guns back together for my return. So, we both contacted Shelley, and luckily he was on board," Sabin said during the interview.

When asked if the Motor City Machine Guns were "here to stay," Sabin said, "Yeah, I would think so, but you never know, we'll see."

Sabin also addressed rumors that The Motor City Guns were slated to participate in NXT's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament instead of The Time Splitters.

"I don't think so. I think they planned that out specifically for The Time Splitters. We were contacted, yes [at another time]. Actually, I was leaving rehab, and then, we were contacted about doing something with them as The Machine Guns, but I was like, 'Look, I'm sorry, I'm just not up to do it'."

The 38-year-old Sabin, who always aspired to be a WWE superstar, admitted that he was no longer in the wrestling business for the money or fame but purely for the love of his craft.

"When I first started, that [going to WWE] was always the goal. In the back of my mind, I was like, 'I'll end up there' because that's the promotion I watched growing up. At some point, however, maybe some dreams are meant to be denied. Maybe I'll never make it there and if I don't at this point, I'm perfectly okay with that. Will I still like to? Sure.

"But I'm not sure that my body could handle a schedule like that. At this point, I kind of just do it for the love [of wrestling]. I don't do it for money or fame," said Sabin.

Besides his success as a tag team wrestler, Sabin is also a former one-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion and eight-time TNA X Division Champion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

