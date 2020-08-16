As reported earlier this evening, former ROH star Xavier (John Bedoya) has passed away. Wrestlers across all promotions have reacted to the tragic news on social media.

Christopher Daniels tweeted, "Rest In Peace Xavier. Thank you for the matches, both as opponent and partner. You will be missed."

Zelina Vega wrote, "So sad to hear about Xavier's passing. Can't believe it. He was so young, talented & such a nice person. He will be missed. Condolences to his family & friends. I knew him since I first started wrestling. I hate that I can't that one pic of us, just 2 babies happy to wrestle. RIP"

Frankie Kazarian shared, "Ugh. Very saddened to hear of the passing of John "Xavier" Kirius. He was always a very cool person and a great athlete. I had several memorable matches with him. Especially in the mid 2000's for Jersey All Pro Wrestling. Heartbreaking. Godspeed my friend."

WWE Producer Adam Pearce tweeted, "Godspeed, Xavier. Too young, too soon. Rest well, sir."

Private Party's Isiah Kassidy posted a photo with the caption, "Speechless... Rest in Paradise Xavier. Thank you for everything you've done for Marq and I and for this business. You will be missed."

Rhett Titus tweeted, "Very sad to hear of the passing of John Xavier. He was the 2nd ever @ringofhonor World Champion and was scheduled to come back to ROH at Past Vs Present in March before the event was canceled. My condolences to his friends and family. May he Rest In Peace."

Below you can read their reactions as well as others: