As reported earlier this evening, former ROH star Xavier (John Bedoya) has passed away. Wrestlers across all promotions have reacted to the tragic news on social media.

Christopher Daniels tweeted, "Rest In Peace Xavier. Thank you for the matches, both as opponent and partner. You will be missed."

Zelina Vega wrote, "So sad to hear about Xavier's passing. Can't believe it. He was so young, talented & such a nice person. He will be missed. Condolences to his family & friends. I knew him since I first started wrestling. I hate that I can't that one pic of us, just 2 babies happy to wrestle. RIP"

Frankie Kazarian shared, "Ugh. Very saddened to hear of the passing of John "Xavier" Kirius. He was always a very cool person and a great athlete. I had several memorable matches with him. Especially in the mid 2000's for Jersey All Pro Wrestling. Heartbreaking. Godspeed my friend."

WWE Producer Adam Pearce tweeted, "Godspeed, Xavier. Too young, too soon. Rest well, sir."

Private Party's Isiah Kassidy posted a photo with the caption, "Speechless... Rest in Paradise Xavier. Thank you for everything you've done for Marq and I and for this business. You will be missed."

Rhett Titus tweeted, "Very sad to hear of the passing of John Xavier. He was the 2nd ever @ringofhonor World Champion and was scheduled to come back to ROH at Past Vs Present in March before the event was canceled. My condolences to his friends and family. May he Rest In Peace."

Speechless...



RIP Xavier ?? Prayers for his Family — Cortez Castro (@RickyReyes01) August 17, 2020

Just learned my buddy Xavier has passed.Can't believe it.Such a good friend I came up with on indys when I started wr'stling in '01. Sad & shocked about this. Don't know what happened,but prayers & condolences to his son he loved so much & his family. RIP my friend.??#LikeWhoa pic.twitter.com/gifulJtkpw — ?Velvet Sky? (@VelVelHoller) August 17, 2020

RIP Xavier. So ahead of his time and talented. Way too young. — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) August 17, 2020

RIP to "The All Around Best" XAVIER ??



1st ICW Champion

2nd ROH Champion

GREAT DAD

GREAT FRIEND



Art - @Toms_Customs pic.twitter.com/Ih6g5mn3os — ? ICW: No Holds Barred ? (@ICWNHB) August 17, 2020

I have no words. RIP Xavier — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) August 17, 2020

Just heard about #Xavier passing away. I'm in total shock. I can't seem to find out what happened. What an incredible talent and person. He was always so kind to me and was amazing to work with. RIP John — Cherry ?? (@FmrDivaCherry) August 17, 2020

Man, gone way too soon.



Always so nice when he'd swing by NYC for ROH events. Unheralded and under aporeciated. Was looking forward to calling his comeback match in ROH.



Rest in Peace, Xavier. https://t.co/UH96AJh2zK — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) August 16, 2020

RIP to Xavier. A great person. I vividly remember Fat Frank putting us on in an opener on a random JAPW show and we tore it up. So much so, that Frank booked us in a rematch on the next show. — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) August 17, 2020