- Above is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. The show will feature Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai with the winner challenging NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai at the "Takeover: XXX" event, plus a Triple Threat main event with Ridge Holland vs. Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan with the winner earning a spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Takeover.

Other matches announced for Wednesday are Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish challenging NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for the titles, NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match, and Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne.

- Last night's RAW featured a storyline where RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford collapsed at ringside during the singles match between partner Angelo Dawkins and Angel Garza. Ford then collapsed again during his singles match with Andrade. It was later stated during a backstage segment that WWE trainers indicated that Ford had been poisoned earlier in the night, which led to his wife Bianca Belair brawling with Zelina Vega.

As seen below, WWE issued a Twitter poll and asked fans who they think was responsible for "poisoning" Ford. As of this writing, 74.7% voted "Definitely some foul play" while 25.3% voted for "Simply a bad batch" as the reason.

The Street Profits are set to defend their titles against Andrade and Garza at WWE SummerSlam on August 23.

What do YOU think was responsible for "poisoning" @MontezFordWWE on #WWERaw? — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020

- CM Punk, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will host a Watch Party for the WWE SummerSlam 1992 replay that airs on FS1 tonight. The pay-per-view replay begins at 7pm ET and the Watch Party begins at 9pm ET. The Watch Party will air on the various social media channels and the new FOX Sports app.

Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's SummerSlam 1992 replay, along with FOX's tweet on the Watch Party: