- The above video is the newest episode of "A Shot of Brandi." Matt Cardona is Brandi's guest. The former WWE star will be making his AEW debut on this week's episode of Dynamite.

- As noted above, Matt Cardona will be making his debut this week. He will be teaming up with Cody Rhodes to go against Dark Order members, Alex Reynolds and John Silver.

Earlier this evening, a fan tweeted that they couldn't wait for the match, which Cody replied that he needed the match.

Cody wrote, "Same. Need it."

- This week's AEW Dark card has a total of 7 matches. Below is a preview of the upcoming episode:

* Gunn Club vs. Aaron Solow & Serpentico

* Jack Evans vs. QT Marshall

* The Butcher & Blade vs. Private Party

* Abadon vs. Kilynn King

* Scorpio Sky vs. Will Hobbs

* Initiative vs. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela

* Brian Pillman Jr & Grief Griff vs. FTR

AEW Dark is free to watch on YouTube every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.