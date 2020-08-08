As reported earlier this week, AEW supporter and the President of TNT, TBS, and TruTV, Kevin Reilly is now gone from WarnerMedia.

He was released, according to The Hollywood Reporter, due to major restructuring under newly-installed CEO Jason Kilar. Reilly was instrumental in AEW getting their TNT TV deal.

This afternoon, a fan asked Cody Rhodes if fans should be worried about the future of AEW since the recent shakeup.

Cody replied, "No. We have been blessed to have had so many viewers(even opposed), thus the 3+ year extension. It's a great partnership!"

Kevin Reilly was also the Content Chief at WarnerMedia.

Below you can read his comment: