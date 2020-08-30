AEW announced The Countdown to All Out airs this Saturday at 5:30 pm ET on TNT just before the PPV gets going at 8 pm ET. AEW President Tony Khan tweeted his thoughts shortly after the announcement was made.
"I'm excited that @TNTdrama slotted our Countdown to All Out show on the day of the PPV this Saturday!" Khan wrote. "This will be an awesome week of live wrestling with #AEWDynamite on Wednesday [and] then the huge All Out on Saturday night live on PPV! Thank you to all of you fans supporting AEW!"
Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage on Saturday. Below is the current lineup for the PPV:
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
Moxley's paradigm shift finisher is banned.
AEW Women's World Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR
Mimosa Mayhem Match
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
21-Man Casino Battle Royale
Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., TBA
Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.
Big Swole vs. Britt Baker
Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky
Private Party vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) or Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)
