AEW announced The Countdown to All Out airs this Saturday at 5:30 pm ET on TNT just before the PPV gets going at 8 pm ET. AEW President Tony Khan tweeted his thoughts shortly after the announcement was made.

"I'm excited that @TNTdrama slotted our Countdown to All Out show on the day of the PPV this Saturday!" Khan wrote. "This will be an awesome week of live wrestling with #AEWDynamite on Wednesday [and] then the huge All Out on Saturday night live on PPV! Thank you to all of you fans supporting AEW!"

Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage on Saturday. Below is the current lineup for the PPV:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Moxley's paradigm shift finisher is banned.

AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR

Mimosa Mayhem Match

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

21-Man Casino Battle Royale

Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., TBA

Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.

Big Swole vs. Britt Baker

Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky

Private Party vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) or Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)