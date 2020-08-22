Damian Priest is your new WWE NXT North American Champion.
Tonight's "Takeover: XXX" event featured a Ladder Match for the vacant title. Priest defeated Cameron Grimes, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed and The Velveteen Dream to get the big win.
This is Priest's first reign with the North American Title. The belt was declared vacant back on July 22 after NXT Champion Keith Lee relinquished it so someone else could have an opportunity while he focused on the NXT Title.
Below are a few shots of tonight's Ladder Match from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University:
