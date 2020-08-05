Damian Priest has qualified for the WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" event.

Tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network saw Priest defeat Oney Lorcan and NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland in a Triple Threat to qualify for the "Takeover: XXX" Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title.

Priest joins Bronson Reed and Dexter Lumis as confirmed entrants in the five-man Ladder Match. Next week's show will feature Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. an opponent to be revealed, with the winner taking the fourth spot.

The 30th NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will likely take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Below is the current card:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)

[Rumored Match]

NXT Women's Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Damian Priest vs. Kushida or Cameron Grimes or Mystery Opponent vs. 1 Superstar TBD