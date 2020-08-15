- Above, Mandy Rose showed off her new look and gave a tutorial on how to put on makeup in less than ten minutes.

"This is quite a milestone as I have a whole new look, as you guys have seen on Friday Night SmackDown," Rose said. "This is the new Mandy. I just wanted to thank all of you for the continuous love and support you guys have been showing. ... Going from having long hair your entire life to short hair is quite the change — and doing it, unwillingly, as well."

As noted, it was announced Rose is set to face Sonya Deville in a Hair vs. Hair Match at SummerSlam on August 23.

- WWE Network News is reporting a new WWE Untold featuring a look at Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in NXT is set to air on the WWE Network on Saturday, August 22 around 10 am ET. Also, a "Best of EVOLVE" featuring Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee each dropped today on the Network. Earlier this week it was announced more indie content was headed to the WWE Network.

- Daniel Bryan isn't much of a gamer, but after watching Brie Bella play UFC 4 on ESPN 2, he is thinking about starting up his own Twitch channel.

"I haven't played video games since the original Nintendo, but I just watched my wife play #UFC4 on espn2 and was so inspired I'm starting my own twitch."

Renee Young chimed in, not thrilled with Bryan ditching his previous favorite platform — Tout (a social media company WWE previously invested in).

"Wow, just abandoning your loyalty to Tout huh?! You're their brand ambassador," Young wrote.

"Oh, I thought TOUT had morphed into Twitch and that's why the kids love it so much," Bryan responded. "Is Twitch not TOUT?!"

