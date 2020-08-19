Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week and confirmed that he still has interest in WWE.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE still has interest in bringing Cormier in now that he's apparently retired from MMA action. Furthermore, FOX has interest in bringing the 41 year old Cormier to the SmackDown announce team.

Cormier, a noted pro wrestling fan, told Sports Illustrated that he's open to a few appearances with WWE.

"That's not my retirement," Cormier said of a WWE run. "That would be a vacation."

SI pointed to how a Cormier appearance in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match this coming January would make sense for the company. Cormier said he'd love to make an appearance in the 30-Man Rumble Match.

"I'd love a Royal Rumble moment where I throw a dude into the ropes and I clothesline his ass over the top, or I dropkick somebody over the top rope," Cormier said. "And I'll take my bump and get thrown out.

"Let me chase somebody down, clothesline him with a Bradshaw-Layfield clothesline from hell and eliminate somebody from the Royal Rumble, then throw me over the top. Pro wrestling? I'm all in."

Cormier and WWE had talks in 2019 but nothing ever came of it. He was also offered a spot on WWE Backstage before FS1 nixed the show.

Stay tuned for more on Cormier. There's no word yet on if he and WWE are having talks right now, but we will keep you updated.