- Above is the post-AEW Dynamite show with Tony Schiavone giving his reactions and answering questions from fans.

- Former NXT star Sean Maluta made his AEW debut on tonight's Dynamite, losing to Lance Archer. Maluta's final appearance for NXT was a dark match loss to Shane Thorne last December.

Sean Maluta vs. Murderhawk… ouch pic.twitter.com/6gCsbAEZ0u — Rob "Total Mark for Arn Anderson" Wilkins (@robwilkins) August 28, 2020

- AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee announced Anna Jay was now an official member of the Dark Order, but the recruiting didn't stop there. Later in the night, Evil Uno presented an offer to Tay Conti — Jay's tag partner during the Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament. Jay said some words to Conti, she took the folder, and gave Jay a big hug. Conti was released from NXT back in April during the company wide cuts due to COVID-19.

Conti may not have joined the group, according to her, she was just happy to see Jay. "I mean...what just happened? I'm really happy to see my best friend though! [red heart emoji] I love you Anna Jay."