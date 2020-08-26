Spectrum News 13's Greg Angel was the first to report the details of WWE's contract with the city of Orlando, Florida, regarding the promotion's residency with the Amway Center.

WWE's residency at the Amway Center started last Friday.

According to the contract, the deal extends 78 days until October 31. The promotion is paying at least $200,000 to rent the Amway Center.

When broken down it's $12,500 for Sunday pay-per-view events, $10,000 for any Monday or Friday events, $7,500 for any days in which WWE personnel works inside the building, and $2,500 for when no work is happening in the premise.

The next PPV event after this Sunday's WWE Payback will be on September 27, 2020.

According to the contract details, 'Under Tickets,' it reads "Intentionally Omitted," so live fans are out the question during WWE's residency. The full contract can be read by clicking here.