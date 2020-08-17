Dolph Ziggler is looking for a rematch with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg defeated the veteran WWE Superstar at SummerSlam 2019, and Ziggler hasn't let that go. Ziggler took to Twitter this morning and reacted to the announcement on the new WWE ThunderDome viewing experience at the Amway Center in Orlando, joking about his RAW Underground "winning streak," adding that WWE should give him Goldberg in return.

"all of this bc of my unprecedented winning streak on underground!?Thanks WWE, now give me goldblerg," Ziggler wrote in response to the WWE ThunderDome announcement.

On a related note, Ziggler recently indicated he also wants a match with Ronda Rousey.

Ziggler hosted a Twitter Q&A this month and was asked who he would wrestle at WrestleMania 37 as a dream match opponent.

"Ronda," Ziggler wrote back.

Goldberg has been away from WWE since dropping the Universal Title to current champion Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 back in April. Rousey has been away since losing the RAW Women's Title to Becky Lynch in the WrestleMania 35 main event in April 2019. A Rousey return has been rumored in the last year, but there's no word on when she will be back.

Ziggler last appeared on WWE TV for the debut of RAW Underground earlier this month, defeating an enhancement talent. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for him, but we will keep you updated.

You can see Ziggler's related tweets below: