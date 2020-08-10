- As noted, Mickie James will return to action on tonight's WWE RAW episode. She has been on the shelf since suffering a torn ACL at a WWE live event in June 2019. WWE released the above promo to hype the return of the former Women's Champion.

- Dolph Ziggler tweeted about a potential RAW Underground fight against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle today. Ziggler, who won a fight in last week's RAW Underground premiere, tweeted a photo from his World Cup quarterfinal win over Angle at WWE Crown Jewel in 2018.

"1 of the best to ever do it! I think we deserve a rematch one of these days, Kurt. #rawunderground," Ziggler wrote.

Angle was released from WWE earlier this year as a part of company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He is currently focused on his nutrition business. There is no word yet on if Ziggler will return to action during Week 2 of RAW Underground tonight.

Below is Ziggler's full tweet:

1 of the best to ever do it! I think we deserve a rematch one of these days, Kurt. #rawunderground pic.twitter.com/gchxSShVtG — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 10, 2020

- The season two finale of The Titan Games will air tonight on NBC. Host and Executive Producer The Rock took to Instagram to hype the season finale, commenting on the show and posting a promo.

"Just WIN baby," Rock wrote. "Our electrifying @nbctitangames SEASON FINALE airs TONIGHT! One man and one woman will be crowned my new TITAN CHAMPIONS and each earning $100,000. Best of luck to our athletes and enjoy the show! #TITANGAMES #SeasonFinale TONIGHT on @NBC"

You can see Rock's full Instagram post below: