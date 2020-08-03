As noted earlier, WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic has fueled rumors on his planned main roster call-up to the RAW brand by blacking out his social media profiles and scrubbing his posts.

In an update, Dijakovic has hidden two messages in the blacked-out profile photos used on Instagram and Twitter.

Instagram has "We Will Rise" hidden in the background while Twitter has "From The Ashes" in the background.

There is no word yet on if Dijakovic will be debuting during one of the rumored angles on tonight's RAW, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

You can see screenshots of the hidden messages below:

