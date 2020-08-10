A week after wiping his Twitter account clean and blacking it out, NXT star Dominik Dijakovic posted a cryptic tweet on Sunday in which he tagged Vince McMahon. Dijakovic deleted the tweet barely two minutes later.

Dijakovic posted a picture of a dot pixel pattern of static visible when a television set loses transmission signal.

As reported earlier, Dijakovic has changed his Twitter name to just a period, blacking out both his profile and cover photo. He has also deleted all his tweets, and is no longer following anyone.

Interestingly, fellow NXT star Tommaso Ciampa has also blacked out his social media accounts.

There has been a ton of speculation that Dijakovic and Ciampa are members of RETRIBUTION, the new stable that wrecked havoc on Monday Night Raw and Fright Night Smackdown this past week. However, a number of fans have pointed to how the black hooded people that showed up on Smackdown are considerably smaller in stature than Dijakovic, who stands at 6'7" tall.

However, as previously reported, the hooded wrestlers used on Smackdown will not be the actual members of RETRIBUTION. Dave Meltzer also revealed that Vanessa Borne was potentially the female member of the new faction.

You can view Dijakovic's deleted post below (h/t Reddit):