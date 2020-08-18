- WWE is teasing that another Superstar will feel the wrath of WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman during Friday's SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. The Monster debuted his new bald look last week as he prepares to defend against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt on Sunday.

Above is a new promo for Friday's show, which will also feature Jeff Hardy vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, with the title on the line.

- WWE issued a new poll this week asking fans who would win in a RAW Underground fight - Nia Jax or Shayna Baszler. As of this writing, 79% voted for Baszler.

As noted, this week's RAW Underground saw Baszler bring Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to the main roster for their debuts in the "worked shoot-style" fighting concept. Shafir made indie women's wrestler Brandi Lauren tap out, but after the fight Nia Jax stormed the platform and attacked Shafir, then Duke. Baszler and Jax squared up for a fight but Jax walked out as host Shane McMahon tried to get her to fight.

It looks like Jax will make her RAW Underground in-ring debut next Monday night during Week 4, but that has not been confirmed.

- The SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE's The Bump will air tomorrow morning at 10am ET on the WWE Network and WWE's digital platforms. The following guests have been announced - WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, Cameron Grimes, Dominik Mysterio, and Adam Cole. Stay tuned for updates from this week's episode.

Below is a new promo from Dominik to hype tomorrow's appearance, sending a warning to Seth Rollins ahead of their Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday.

"Seth Rollins, after what you did to my dad at Extreme Rules and what you did to me on RAW, beating me senselessly, you and Murphy, with that kendo stick... at SummerSlam I can't wait until I get my hands on you in a Street Fight, with my dad in my corner to make sure you and Murphy aren't planning any funny games, and for more on this catch me tomorrow on The Bump at 10am ET," Dominik said.