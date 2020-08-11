- "Vengo Por Ti" is the name of Dominik Mysterio's new WWE theme song. This translates to "I Come For You" on Google Translate. WWE Music has released the theme on YouTube, as seen above. It will be released on iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music on Friday, August 21.

This week's RAW featured an angle where Mysterio signed his contract to become a WWE Superstar, and the contract for his SummerSlam singles match with Seth Rollins on August 23. Mysterio will be allowed to use weapons in that match.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan turns 67 years old today. To celebrate, WWE posted this new WWE Playlist episode featuring some of The Hulkster's forgotten moments.

- The Rock and Under Armour are preparing to release his next shoe, the Project Rock 3's. Rock and Under Armour have found major success together since launching their first Project Rock collections in 2016. The PR3's will be released on Thursday, August 27. Rock took to Instagram this week and posted a sneak peek at his new kicks.

"We progress, we raise the bar and we kick ass - together [muscle emoji] [fist emoji] Excited to give you a sneak peek - for the first time ever, THE OFFICIAL @projectrock PR3's [shoe emoji] Gym testing them out to the bone because when it meets my standards — it's ready for YOU @underarmour's #1 selling shoe and my best training shoe to date. Innovation. Technology. Intensity. Next level workout type s--t. #PR3 #August27 #GameChanger," he wrote.

