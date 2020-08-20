- WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently got together for a Championship Sparring Session to promote SummerSlam Weekend. Video from the in-ring session can be seen above, featuring Lee and McIntyre sparring in the ring and discussing various subjects.

Saturday's NXT "Takeover: XXX" event will see Lee defend against Karrion Kross. Sunday's WWE SummerSlam main event will feature McIntyre defending against Randy Orton.

- The latest NXT UK episode is now available on the WWE Network. This "Superstar Picks" episode features Piper Niven, Dave Mastiff and Ridge Holland picking some of their favorite matches, including Fit Finlay vs. NXT General Manager William Regal from WCW Uncensored 1996, plus a rare 1985 match with The Dynamite Kid and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Below is WWE's announcement on the episode:

See Bret Hart take on Dynamite Kid and more on NXT UK today Fans can tune in to today's Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK for three unforgettable matches, including a classic gem between Bret Hart and the late Dynamite Kid from 1985. Watch as Superstars Ridge Holland, Piper Niven and Dave Mastiff make their selections. The slate also features current NXT General Manager William Regal battling Fit Finlay, who was then known as The Belfast Bruiser, in a hard-hitting clash at WCW Uncensored 1996. Catch it all today on NXT UK, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network!

- Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) will host a Twitter Q&A this Saturday at 1pm ET to promote the "Takeover: XXX" event that night. Fans can submit questions with the #AskEscobar hashtag.

The Takeover Pre-Show will feature Mendoza and Wilde vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for a future match.