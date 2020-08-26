WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Phillip Martinez of Newsweek and said he's looking forward to seeing what's to come from Aleister Black.

The interview was done before this week's post-SummerSlam edition of RAW, which saw Black apparently turn heel and attack Kevin Owens. McIntyre said he knows what Black is going for with his character, and that it's really cool.

"There's a few people that have stepped up and continue to step up and there's more to come," Drew said when asked who he'd like to see more of on WWE TV. "I know there's more to come from Aleister Black for sure. I'm just waiting for that big moment. He knows his character as well as I know mine. He knows what he's going for and it's really cool and I guess it's just doing it the right way to connect the right way because he's got all the tools.

"Once you put the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle in the right place is when someone gets on a roll. I think Aleister Black is finally going to put that jigsaw puzzle together and he's going to be on the run of a lifetime."

McIntyre wrestled his first match in The ThunderDome at SummerSlam on Sunday when he retained the WWE Title over Randy Orton. He was asked how it was to work in The ThunderDome. He also revealed details on the backstage feel at the Amway Center.

"Amazing," Drew said when asked how it was to work ThunderDome. "I'm proud of everything we did in the Performance Center and bringing everyone content during a difficult time. I'm proud of this weekend. And I for one am trying to show everybody that there's no wrong answers in the ThunderDome, just learn from your mistakes. I'm looking down at the camera. I'm commentating my matches so the fans can hear me let's just try some stuff and see what sticks.

"The goal is to entertain everyone that's watching that needs to escape right now, and we're slowly getting back to some semblance of normal and we're able to get inside the Amway Center here in the ThunderDome and, man what a difference it is from the PC. Even the feeling backstage, it's like we're actually doing a live show and you're in the building you've got those nerves and butterflies again, which I had at the Performance Center but not at this level. It feels that we're back and walking out there and feeling the atmosphere and just in the building and seeing the fans faces virtually and then to cap it all off all the special effects."

He continued, "I didn't know we're gonna be coming out to the level [of spectacle] that we came out to last night during my entrance. I've got the swords in the beginning now, which I think is cool and it's more impactful leading to the war drums and then having all the fire and pyro and I'm standing there thinking in my head "man, this is really freaking cool." I'm sweating like crazy from this fire, and all that sweat probably helped me avoid all those RKOs [from Randy Orton]."