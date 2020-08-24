WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will open tonight's live episode on the USA Network.

WWE just announced that McIntyre will open tonight's episode from the Amway Center in Orlando, which has been transformed into The ThunderDome. Drew just retained his title over Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam last night.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW, along with WWE's announcement on McIntyre. Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will open the show in the ring

* Keith Lee officially debuts on RAW

* Aleister Black appears on The Kevin Owens Show

* WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry officiates Arm Wrestling contest between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews