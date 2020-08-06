On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff answered fan questions on Twitter ranging from his thoughts on the Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules to his opinion on Vince McMahon being out of touch in today's wrestling climate.

Bischoff was also asked about wrestlers today having the same move sets, looks, entrances, finishers and characters. Bischoff continued to mention how complex the answer could be because of all the different wrestling shows being produced at the same time.

"That question and my response to it could be a one hour show," Bischoff said. "Absolutely that's true, but then I ask myself why is it true? Why is it happening? I think part of the challenge today is there's so much wrestling out there and so many hours of it. [There are] seven hours in WWE in prime time every week - just out of WWE. Now throw AEW into the mix, and if you're a hardcore [fan], you've got Impact to watch and other smaller independents to watch.

"When you have that much content out there, it's inevitable that you're going to see so much of the same. Whether its skill sets, presentation, move sets, finishes where everybody is doing everything. The over-saturation of the product has led to the delusion of the individual type of characteristics that wrestlers can enjoy, and have, and call their own because there's just so much of it out there it's bound to be repetitive."

Bischoff went on to talk about the wrestling business' success being a direct reason that we see so much of the same from different companies and their wrestlers. He mentioned how continuously seeing the same thing over and over again across multiple shows has become a major issue.

"I think that's a big part of it," Bischoff said. "Wrestling to an extent has become a victim of its own success, success meaning there's so much out there, and available, and profitable for the networks that carry it to a degree or another, therefore there's more of it. When you see more of it, you see all of it, and the more you see of all of it, the less distinguishable it becomes. That's the biggest problem."

He continued to say how this has become a main reason why he finds it difficult watching the product today.

"It's one of the challenges I have watching the product today," Bischoff said. "Diversity, I think, is such an important element of the product today that's hurting. And I don't mean race, religion, or other things, I mean diversity in characters, move sets, and finishes. When you have those unique elements that people identify with individual wrestlers, consciously or subconsciously, the audience anticipates what's going to happen."

Lastly, Bischoff talked about how in today's wrestling industry sometimes people watch the match more for the athleticism rather than the anticipation of something different and unexpected to happen.

"When you don't have that, you don't have anticipation, you don't have anything to think about," Bischoff said. "You are now just watching the spectacle for the sake of the spectacle. You're watching the athleticism for the sake of the athleticism without necessarily the element of anticipation that should really be behind what you are watching."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.