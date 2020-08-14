Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page will reportedly become a free agent soon.

Page's current Impact contract is set to expire on Thursday, December 31, according to Wrestletalk. There is no word yet on if he is negotiating a new contract, but there is said to be interest from other promotions.

One of the promotions interested in signing Page is AEW. It was noted that while there is interest from AEW, there has been no talk of official contact between the two sides. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes noted in a recent Q&A that he'd be interested in bringing "All Ego" to AEW.

Page and Josh Alexander, known as The North, saw their historic 380-day Impact Tag Team Titles reign end on the post-Slammiversary edition of Impact Wrestling as they lost the straps to the returning Motor City Machine Guns.

Page first debuted with Impact in November 2017. He wrestled for Ring of Honor and EVOLVE before that, among others.

As seen in the tweet below, Page recently indicated that he will be signing a new contract on January 1 of next year. Stay tuned for updates on his status.