WWE has announced two matches for tonight's 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

Danny Burch will be in action against Tony Nese. This comes after Burch was choked out by Karrion Kross on Wednesday's WWE NXT, and ahead of their match on next Wednesday's show.

WWE is advertising that Oney Lorcan will be in Burch's corner tonight.

Chase Parker and Matt Martel of Ever-Rise will also be in action on tonight's show. There's no word yet on who they will be wrestling, but they are looking to bounce back after recent losses to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium and Breezango, among others. They also teamed with Tehuti Miles for a six-man loss to Burch, Lorcan and Mansoor on the July 21 NXT show.

Below is the full announcement on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode: