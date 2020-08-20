Former NWA World Welterweight and UWA World Lightweight Champion Cassandro stopped by to talk to Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily all about his career as an Exotico Luchadore. A documentary has already been made about Cassandro's life, and a feature film is slated to be made about Cassandro. The film will star Gael García Bernal, who starred in the Amazon series "Mozart in the Jungle" and will be directed by Oscar winning director Roger Ross Williams. Cassandro gave details on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the upcoming film.

"Well, it's very nice news. Hard work pays off," Cassandro stated. "Every sacrifice has it's benefits sometimes, and this is one of the benefits that I have wanted to happen. I've been signed with Amazon for about four years. We knew that Roger Ross came down here first. The New Yorker came down here and did this eight-page article on me and that was amazing, and then they sent Amazon. They did a little short video for Amazon Prime, and it's called 'The Man Without the Mask'. And then Amazon signed with me, and since day one, they mentioned Gael García Bernal.

"This Mexican actor, real famous, and he's really talented, and he's got a [Golden] Globe award. They said he was going to play Cassandro, so we waited almost four years because of his compromises. He lives out of Mexico, and he was finishing all his work, so he could take a dive into Cassandro live and again, I guess being me, which is a great accomplishment.

"The film has a big message message of diversity and message of identity and message of duality. A message of mental health or addictions or anything like that. Who would have thought this little abused kid from the border city would have a film in the big screen, and it just amazes me how being part of the solution helps instead of being part of the problem."

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted production of the movie, but Cassandro said he still keeps busy as a speaker and as an activist. Not only does Cassandro help those in the LGBT community, but he also helps asylum-seeking migrants in his hometown of El Paso, TX who have been affected by the Trump administration's immigration and border policies, most notably the "Remain in Mexico" program.

"Well, you know what, I've be more busy than than anything else doing all these virtual interviews," Cassandro pointed out. "I have a workshop tomorrow, a feminist workshop with feminine wrestlers from Mexico. That's what I like to do. I do a lot of conferences. I'm a circuit speaker. I'm a life coach. So I'm staying busy. I work for a lot of organizations.

"I do a lot of activism over here, and not only for the LGBT community, I do it for the little kids that are in cages here in El Paso because of ICE. I do it for the immigrants as well. So there's a lot of things to do. I'm always doing something, and it's always feels good serving and doing something good."

Cassandro spoke more on the pandemic urging everyone to wear a mask noting that if a mask feels uncomfortable, then needed a ventilator will be even more uncomfortable. He also said he still promoting his documentary that premiered at Cannes in 2018 and reveals that the shooting for his upcoming movie is planned for January 10.

"It is really hard. Nothing's the same [anymore]," Cassandro noted. "Everything changed. Now, in this crucial time, the hugs and the kisses are threatened arms that we can't use [anymore]. So we have to social distance and wear masks and everything else. So it's hard, but it keeps me busy, keeps me on my toes. You'll find a way. If there's a will, there's a way.

"My only message is, I've been doing this campaign, if you don't like to wear your mask, you will not like being incubated. Just your mask but I'm staying very busy with this new film, and then I'm still working with the documentary that we just premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

"I'm still talking about that a lot. So both hopefully, we start filming this new film with Gael García Bernal January 10. I think it's going to be all filmed in Mexico City, and it's a big crew, cast, and I'm just ready. We have a great photographer too. I can't wait for it to start rolling."

Cassandro is currently signed with Masked Republic's Legends of Lucha Libre, and he talked about his relationship with the founders and owners of Masked Republic. He also teased his new calendar that will show more of his masculine side as well as his action figure that he hopes will come out soon.

"I've known Kevin [Kleinrock] and Ruben Zamora for the for the longest time. I've always tried to help out. They are trying to help, but finally, now, I'm like, alright, let's do it. I want my action figure. So that's what we're working for. We're working for the action figure. That's what I signed up for, and I also want a masculine calendar to go out because everybody sees my feminine side. So it's going to be very interesting to watch my masculine side because I have some awesome photos that we took for this calendar.

"There's a lot of more things coming up, and it's easier to use a platform. And Masked Republic is well recognized for being of a merch store for wrestlers. So I'm just happy that we finally sealed the deal, and we're working through it. And hopefully, good stuff comes out."

To follow Cassandro and keep up on his many projects please follow him on Twitter @CassandroLucha. He has also recently signed with Masked Republic's Legends of Lucha Libre for IP representation. For more information regarding his signing please visit HERE.

Cassandro's full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.