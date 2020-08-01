In less than thirty minutes the Talk 'N Shop A Mania PPV will premiere on FITE. The PPV is described as:
Talk N' Shop comes to life on your screen with all of their zany, raunchy characters, and some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling! Buckle up for a wild, booze soaked wrestling event like only. Little people, large women, & Sex Ferguson coming through the screen on a ride you will have to see to believe!
Several have commented about Talk 'N Shop A Mania on Twitter.
Randy Orton tweeted, "Heard there's some s--tty rasslin on PPV tonight. What's this all about? I hope it fails miserably."
Tommy Dreamer wrote, "Very cool to see the industry supporting #TalkNShopAMania Kinda what Good Brothers is supposed to mean Order @FiteTV"
Matt Hardy wished the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) good luck.
The AEW star tweeted, "Best of luck on #TalkNShopAMania tonight, @The_BigLG & @MachineGunKA! I'll be watching your MAGNIFICENT MAYHEM, #GoodBrothers."
Karl Anderson told a fan that he would love watching the PPV after the fan said "he's high."
Anderson replied, "Perfect, you'll love #TalkNShopAMania then!"
Finn Balor simply tweeted, "#TalkinShopAMania Day"
Impact star Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) wrote, "My last match with Vince Jr in New York was on PPV. Now my return to wrestling is of course on PPV.... it's #TalkNShopAMania folks. Please do not proceed with this show sober."
Good luck to all them #GoodBrothers tonight #TalkNShopAMania https://t.co/z42Um6RL4C— Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) August 2, 2020
My last match with Vince Jr in New York was on PPV. Now my return to wrestling is of course on PPV.... it's #TalkNShopAMania folks. Please do not proceed with this show sober. @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA @azucarRoc @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/fkWoIUNHmC— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) August 1, 2020
I can't believe I'm going to spend money on this s--tshow. #TalkNShopAMania— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 1, 2020
Ugh...#TalkinShopAMania is gonna be the WORST PPV EVER!!!!— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 1, 2020
And thats EXACTLY why you need to watch it.
Gonna be talkin to @real1 bout this steamin pile of trash on Mon. 11amEST @BustedOpenRadio #GoodBrothers#Buuuuddaaayyyy https://t.co/siqvpMO0Zd
Literally one of the Greatest Brothers Alive with an endorsement for #TalkNShopAMania— Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) July 31, 2020
Thanks Y2Brother @IAmJericho ??
Let's all watch together !!!!@TalknShop @The_BigLG @azucarRoc https://t.co/yujjFnwx8f pic.twitter.com/8DlcvK4SXc
I'm watching #TalkinShopAMania are you????? pic.twitter.com/CNmRjDhZrN— ??Justin Credible?? (@PJPOLACO) August 1, 2020
I know man... Heard it's the @TalknShop #TalkinShopAMania #theworstppvever #TalkNShopAMania It's going to be about as bad as diarrhea. https://t.co/lRm5LjP324— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) August 1, 2020
This looks like it's going to be the worst PPV of all time. I'll be watching. #TalkNShopAMania https://t.co/Y2GxdaAZo2— Sam Roberts (@notsam) August 1, 2020
. @TalknShop presents: TalkN'ShopAmania— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 31, 2020
Live on @FiteTV & PPV https://t.co/8ZT1jqdGNH…@MachineGunKA @The_BigLG @Myers_Wrestling @MariaLKanellis @RealMikeBennett @mexwarrior @HEATHXXII @roryfox_ @real1 @AlexKoslovCom @TheMattCardona @Willie_Mack @Rhyno313 @FlyinBrianJr pic.twitter.com/NIIiZHkhII