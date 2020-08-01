In less than thirty minutes the Talk 'N Shop A Mania PPV will premiere on FITE. The PPV is described as:

Talk N' Shop comes to life on your screen with all of their zany, raunchy characters, and some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling! Buckle up for a wild, booze soaked wrestling event like only. Little people, large women, & Sex Ferguson coming through the screen on a ride you will have to see to believe!

Several have commented about Talk 'N Shop A Mania on Twitter.

Randy Orton tweeted, "Heard there's some s--tty rasslin on PPV tonight. What's this all about? I hope it fails miserably."

Tommy Dreamer wrote, "Very cool to see the industry supporting #TalkNShopAMania Kinda what Good Brothers is supposed to mean Order @FiteTV"

Matt Hardy wished the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) good luck.

The AEW star tweeted, "Best of luck on #TalkNShopAMania tonight, @The_BigLG & @MachineGunKA! I'll be watching your MAGNIFICENT MAYHEM, #GoodBrothers."

Karl Anderson told a fan that he would love watching the PPV after the fan said "he's high."

Anderson replied, "Perfect, you'll love #TalkNShopAMania then!"

Finn Balor simply tweeted, "#TalkinShopAMania Day"

Impact star Brian Myers (former WWE star Curt Hawkins) wrote, "My last match with Vince Jr in New York was on PPV. Now my return to wrestling is of course on PPV.... it's #TalkNShopAMania folks. Please do not proceed with this show sober."

The Talk 'N Shop A Mania PPV is available by clicking here.

