Soon after The Velveteen Dream defeated Finn Balor in the main event of last night's NXT show, fans on social media began using the #FireVelveteenDream hashtag to exert pressure on WWE to release the controversial superstar.

The hashtag picked up steam after Jacob Schmidt, one of the accusers alleging Dream of sexual misconduct, posted a video that captures his alleged conversation with the NXT star on April 24. In the tweet, Schmidt noted that WWE never contacted him while conducting their investigation.

Furthermore, several fans began a petition on Change.org, urging WWE to reopen its investigation against Dream.

As reported earlier, NXT boss Triple H addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against Dream during his media call on Wednesday.

As seen in the video above, Triple H confirmed that WWE conducted an investigation into the matter and did not find anything that would warrant strict action against Dream. However, Triple H did not comment on the accuser who claimed that WWE never contacted him during their investigation.

"So obviously we take all of these things very seriously. Allegations of misconduct, of any nature, we take very seriously. We looked into it, didn't find anything there in the manner of what we're looking for, and we moved on, but it doesn't change the fact that we take it seriously.

"If there's something else there, we'll look into it. That goes across the board for anybody, but we've already talked about it. So, I'd rather just move on to other topics," he said on the media call that was also joined by Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman.

Meanwhile, with his victory over Balor, Dream booked his spot in the ladder match to determine the new NXT North American Champion at Saturday's NXT Takeover: XXX event. Dream will face Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damien Priest, and Cameron Grimes in the ladder match.

You can view the top tweets from the #FireVelveteenDream hashtag below:

thread of evidence again velveteen dream per the victims. #FireDream #FireVelveteenDream — ?? (@NiaNotJax) August 20, 2020

I'm going to put this out here again. Here is a video I took of the conversation I had with Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) on April 24th. I've seen what Triple H has said and I've had no communication with them. I have went to police and they haven't followed up with me pic.twitter.com/wm1xGjs2Cv — Jacob Schmidt (@NXT_Fan_) August 19, 2020

#FireVelveteenDream is now trending ahead of #WWENXT. More people are calling for Velveteen Dream to be fired than the number of people who tweeted about tonight's NXT episode, which is noteworthy. pic.twitter.com/mx42bNaDKA — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) August 20, 2020

SIGN IT. SHARE IT. #FireVelveteenDream Petition · WWE: Fire and investigate Velveteen Dream · https://t.co/fF5W8rkNEC https://t.co/3m7C75kv0c — abby meets bayley in 4 days (@blisstatements) August 20, 2020

Being a PREDATOR overshadows character or in-ring work ANY day.



With as much evidence that there is, it sick that WWE allows him to keep his job.



Do better @WWE @TripleH #FireVelveteenDream — Jaylen (@BeIIasBFearless) August 20, 2020