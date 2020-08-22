At today's DC FanDome — an event aimed at fans of DC Comics, featuring online panels, cosplay, fan art and comics — it was confirmed John Cena is set to play Peacemaker in the upcoming The Suicide Squad film.

James Gunn is directing the movie, which includes Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Jai Courtney, Margot Robbie and others.

As seen in the behind-the-scenes video above, John Cena describes his character as a "douchey Captain America."

"The guy who believes in peace — at any cost," Gunn says of Cena's character. "No matter how many people he needs to kill along the way."

The Suicide Squad is currently set to release on August 6, 2021.

"douchey Captain America" aka John Cena as Peacemaker, digging the comic accurate wardrobe!! #DCFanDome #TheSuicideSquad well done @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/1gw6m3hkFK — Eso of Czarface (@Czarface_Eso) August 22, 2020