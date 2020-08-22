The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, and Steve Cutler) have not been seen on WWE TV since June after Ryker's controversial tweet promptly put the group on the shelf. Ryker's support for President Donald Trump during a tense time after the murder of George Floyd, cost the stable not only TV time, but reportedly a title run, as well.

"Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More," Ryker wrote.

WWE had them penciled in to run with the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, but that was put on hold with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura taking over their spot. Cesaro and Nakamura are the current tag champs for the blue brand.

Yesterday on Instagram, Ryker posted a photo of the trio with the caption, "Forgotten Sons...Time to return. @WWE #WWESmackDown #CantStopUs."

Shortly before that, Blake and Cutler each posted the same video on social media, and Ryker was notably absent from the clips they used.

"Walking into this wrestling weekend like," Blake wrote. Cutler simple spelled out the word, "Thunderdome," which debuted on last night's SmackDown.

No word yet on if WWE plans to bring back the group back — in any variation — to WWE TV.