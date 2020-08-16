Former ROH star Xavier (John Bedoya) has passed at age 42, according to PWInsider. There is no word yet on the circumstances of his passing.

Xavier was the second ROH World Champion. He would hold the title for six months. He last wrestled in ROH in 2007.

He was slated to wrestle Jay Lethal at ROH Presents: Past Vs. Present in March, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Xavier wrestled a few matches on WWE Velocity and made several appearances in WWE as an extra.

He also wrestled in Defiant Championship Wrestling, East Coast Wrestling Association, Ultimate Championship Wrestling, and USA Xtreme Wrestling.

Xavier had a career in MMA too. He made his debut in 2009.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send our condolences to Xavier's family and friends through this difficult time.