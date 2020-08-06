Former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich says WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross was once a killer for hire.

It should be noted that Savinovich is known for making wild claims on social media at times. He noted in a recent Facebook video that Kross was a "real life mercenary" that was contracted to do "dirty jobs" for mafia groups when he was younger. Savinovich said Kross the mafia groups liked Kross for a real-life hitman due to his "scary look."

"He's a warrior, he's an athlete that once was a hired murderer. This is not 'a making this, making that'. No, this is the real thing. Now he's so passionate about wrestling. I love my friend, he have a great friendship. God bless him and his love with Scarlett," noted Hugo, translated from Spanish.

It will be interesting to see if Kross addresses these claims as Hugo said he will have an interview with him soon, to discuss his "hard real life" and how he went from "a real life mercenary to become the face of NXT." As noted above, Savinovich has made several claims on social media in the past.

Savinovich, who also worked with Kross in AAA, noted that he's helped Kross with creative ideas for his NXT character.

Eduardo Cano contributed to this article.