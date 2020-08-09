Former WWE star Kamala (James Harris) has passed away today at age 70. The circumstances of his passing are not yet known.

The word of his passing first came from WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware.

Kamala made his WWE debut in 1984 and would make his RAW in-ring debut in 1993. During his WWE career, he feuded with Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker.

He also wrestled in such promotions as Mid-South Wrestling, WCW, USWA, WCCW, and NWA Tri-State.

In recent years, Kamala had a number of health issues including a battle with diabetes that required his legs to be amputated. In 2015, he released an autobiography called "Kamala Speaks."

Kamala was inducted in the Texas Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send our condolences to Kamala's family and friends through this difficult time.



