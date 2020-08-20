The service information for former ROH World Champion Xavier (John Bedoya) has been announced today.

On Saturday, August 22, there will be a celebration of life at the Thomas & Walter Funeral Home in Warwick, Rhode Island. Masks will be required. No more than 60 people will be allowed in the building at one time because of COVID-19. The time is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Xavier's funeral will be on Monday, August 24 in Long Island, New York. The funeral will be limited to the immediate family.

Earlier this week, a GoFundMe was created for his burial costs and for his son's college education. As of this writing, $21,703 was raised. The original goal of the memorial fund was $19,997.



