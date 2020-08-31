Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* The Dark Order yell "F--- Hangman" while Brodie Lee admires his AEW TNT Championship. Lee tells John Silver to shut up, and the only thing he has to say is, "F-- Hangman!" The group starts back up again.

* Nick and Matt traveling to Dynamite, they show off an advance copy of their book. They say its up for pre-order, and at one point was number one on Barnes and Noble.

* Matt and Nick at Dynamite tapings, Matt says he botched his shaving so all of it — minus the sideburns — got shaved off. The brothers are going to go looking for AEW figures. They head to the store and find some Kenny and Cody figures, but no Young Bucks. They said stores are restocking, so keep checking. The guys buy up some of the figures.

* The Dark Order hanging out. Five (with a blonde wig on under his mask) looks to Mark Reynolds and says there's a new "hair guy" in the group. They start flipping their hair at each other and argue who has the better hair. Anna Jay strolls in, Silver tries flirting with her. She ignores him and asks Grayson where her twenty bucks are? He quickly hands it over. Silver then says he's the best kisser in the group, but Uno quickly says that honor goes to Grayson. Jay leaves the room. Silver tells Grayson to prove it! Lee walks in and wonders what the hell they are talking about. He tells the group when he returns they better be talking about something productive. He returns, Reynolds then shows off his new tap dancing routine that he used his million dollars Chilis money on. Lee is not impressed at all.

* EVP room, Matt walks into the room and everyone flips him off for losing their sponsorship money. The guys then make fun of Matt for his new clean shaven look. Matt then says he's going to make for what he did, he went to Cracker Barrel! They ask him how much the deal is for. Matt says he got lunch for today. The guys aren't happy and kick him out, but tell him to leave the food.

* Colt Cabana has his faced wrapped after last week's gold removal surgery. He talks with the medical stay about the doctor fixing what he did, but the doc isn't in. Colt says he needs someone to fix his face and heads off. He finds an office that says "Doctor." He asks someone to fix him, the camera pans over and it's Britt Baker, "Colt, you're a dumbass, I'm a dentist." She ends up shutting the door on him.

* Cutler and Avalon argue about their latest match. Avalon brought a book into the match, Cutler ended up getting hit with it and they lost the match. Leva Bates has had enough and says they aren't going to win by either being all white or all black. She says how about they meet in the middle?

* Christopher Daniels talks with John Silver and Alex Reynolds about some BTE business. Daniels says the are the most popular among fans, so sponsors are calling. Daniels wants to know if they will accept the latest offer? The group joins Daniels for a vitamin commercial, but when Daniels holds the jar up, it's just Kool-Aid. Silver ate all the vitamins on a twenty dollar bet.

* Brandon Cutler shows how to change your car oil for the 50+ seconds for 50+ segment.

* Young Bucks talk with Jurassic Express about teaming up on this week's Dynamite. If they win, they face each other at All Out. The four of them try to work out some details about who will do what in the match.

* Best Friends and Orange Cassidy look down a long hallway as Cutler makes his way towards them. They plan their attack on him, which involves Cassidy pulling a piece of tap to trip up Cutler. He doesn't do it in time and Cutler just walks by. Back to the drawing board.

* We see Hangman Page costing Young Bucks their match against Best Friends on last week's Dynamite. EVP room, Matt and Nick are super mad, Matt tosses Page's bag out of the office. We see Page getting his drink thrown into his face by Matt. Omega goes to his car, looking sad. Matt and Nick are at home thinking about what happened as a voiceover of Matt telling Page he's out of the Elite plays. Omega sits in his car, look in the rear view mirror. When the camera cuts back to him, he's now wearing his "The Cleaner" sunglasses as ominous music plays.