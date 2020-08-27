Impact star Madison Rayne has announced her last independent match will be on September 26, 2020.

Rayne's last indie show is Warrior Wrestling's Stadium Series. The event's location is Chicago Heights, Illinois at the Marian Catholic High School.

Her full tweet was the following, "SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH... will be my last independent wrestling match. It has been an incredible 15 years and the Chicago area has been so good to me, so what a better place to close the chapter. Thanks for this @WarriorWrstlng"

Madison Rayne is a five-time Impact Knockouts Championship. She was also a competitor in WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic Tournament.

Rayne made her wrestling debut in 2005 in Ohio Championship Wrestling.

Below is her announcement: