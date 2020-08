Impact Wrestling has announced that the 2020 Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 24. The biggest Impact event of the year will air live on pay-per-view, likely from Nashville, Tennessee.

The tagline for Bound For Glory this year is, "This world doesn't belong to them, it belongs to us."

As seen above, a new promo for the pay-per-view features Eric Young.

Stay tuned for updates on the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.