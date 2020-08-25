Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

IMPACT in 60 looks at the best of @TherealRVD at 10pm ET immediately following IMPACT on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/KsciLlkep2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 25, 2020

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to night two of Emergence! We kick things off with Eddie Edwards and his open challenge!

Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Rob Van Dam (w/Katie Forbes) (Impact World Championship)

The bell rings. Both men square up in the middle of the ring. Rob Van Dam goes for a standing switch, followed by a side headlock. Eddie Edwards escapes with a baseball slide. Edwards keeps going with a belly-to-belly suplex. RVD slides out of the ring. Edwards flies through the ropes with a tope suicida. Edwards does it again. Van Dam gets up. Edwards chops Van Dam's chest. Katie Forbes gets in Edwards' face. Van Dam sneaks up from behind and sends him face-first into the ring post. Van Dam slams Edwards on top of the guardrail. Van Dam lands a spinning kick on Edwards. Van Dam rolls Edwards back into the ring for a cover. Edwards kicks out at 2.

Both men exchange back-and-forth forearms. Van Dam trips Edwards. Forbes climbs up on the apron and kicks Edwards in the face, then twerks in front of the camera. Van Dam connects another spinning kick in the corner. Edwards smashes Van Dam on the mat with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Both men get up. Van Dam connects a scissors kick. Edwards counters with a powerbomb. Van Dam kicks out of the pinfall at 2. Edwards sets Van Dam up on the top rope. Van Dam pushes Edwards off of him. Van Dam lands a big-time kick off the top rope, followed by the Rolling Thunder. Van Dam heads up top again. He misses his chance with the Five Star Frog Splash. Edwards meets him in the center with a Boston Knee Party. Edwards grabs the pin and retains his championship.

Winner: Eddie Edwards

Post-Match: Eric Young runs down to the ring and attacks Edwards. He yells out that he'll see Edwards next week for the Championship!

After the opening match, Mathews and Rayne run through tonight's card. Once the summarize all the matches for tonight, we head back to Wrestle House to see what's been going on there since last Tuesday!

At Wrestle House, Taya Valkyrie arranged a group bonding event. The Deaners are both in togas. Johnny Swinger has a leopard print one on. Swinger tells Crazzy Steve he needs to find his style because his toga looks like something he put together at the last second.