Impact Wrestling has announced several matches and segments for Night 2 of Emergence, which will air next Tuesday night, August 25.
The night will be headlined by a 30-Minute Ironman match between Jordynne Grace and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, plus another Open Challenge by Impact World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards.
Below is the announced line-up for next Tuesday night:
* Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack
* The latest from Wrestle House
* Update on why EC3 stole the TNA World Heavyweight Title from Moose
* Eddie Edwards hosts another Open Challenge for the Impact World Title
* Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Deonna Purrazzo in a 30-Minute Ironman Match