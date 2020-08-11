Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Impact Wrestling (airing on AXS TV and Twitch), beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.
Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.
TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV????/@fightnet????/Twitch!@TheEricYoung vs. @Willie_Mack @TheEddieEdwards defends the IMPACT World Championship @JordynneGrace vs. @Kimber_Lee90 @RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3 vs. @FearHavok and @nevaehOi4k - No DQ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 11, 2020
Locker Room Talk
Wrestle House pic.twitter.com/LJJp9hjwdc