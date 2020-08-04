Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of Impact Wrestling (airing on AXS TV and Twitch), beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards defends his title

* Moose (c) vs. Heath Slater (TNA World Heavyweight Championship)

* An interview with Impact World Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns

* Rich Swann to make an in-ring announcement

* Chris Bey and Rohit Raju vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh