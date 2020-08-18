Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to night one of Emergence! We begin the show with an X-Division three-way match!

Chris Bey (c) vs. TJP (w/Fallah Bahh) vs. Rohit Raju (X-Division Championship)

Right before the bell rings, TJP flies over the top rope to take out Chris Bey and Rohit Raju. The bell rings. Raju and TJP are back in the ring. Bey jumps on top of the apron and rolls TJP away from him. TJP plants a head scissors takedown on Bey. Bey comes off the second rope with a leg drop. Raju rolls back in and watches on as Bey stomps TJP on the mat. Bey sends TJP towards the ropes. TJP catches himself up in the ropes. TJP is looking for a sharpshooter on Bey. TJP bridges across Bey, but Raju breaks it up. Raju holds TJP. TJP kicks Bey in the midsection then puts both men in a double submission. TJP rolls through. Raju breaks up an attempted arm lock on Bey.

Bey sends Raju into the corner towards TJP. TJP gets out of the corner and failed at connecting a tornado DDT. TJP springboards off the second rope. He doesn't go for a pin just yet. TJP reverses and catches Bey with a tombstone piledriver. TJP heads to the top rope. Raju pushes him off. TJP runs back up. Bey puts TJP up on his shoulders in the electric chair position. TJP, surprisingly, lands a superplex on Raju. TJP keeps his offense strong with a double arm submission on Bey and Raju. Both men find a way out. Raju builds up some momentum after landing a series of strikes on TJP. But, that momentum dissolves. Bey puts TJP in the gut-wrench position. Bey gets a near fall on TJP.

TJP smashes Bey down on the mat with a double arm hook slam. Bey rolls TJP into a schoolboy pin. TJP gets his shoulders up at 2. TJP locks Bey up. Raju comes in to help his friend break out of the hold. TJP connects a solid dropkick. Raju is now up on the top rope. He double stomps his friend Bey! Raju picks up the near fall on Bey and becomes the new X-Division Champion!

Winner: Rohit Raju

Post-Match: Raju climbs up on the top rope and shows off his newly earned gold!

After that hard-hitting match, we head on over to the Wrestle House!