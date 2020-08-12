WWE NXT Superstars Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar of Indus Sher recently spoke with The Hindustan Times to promote the weekly NXT show on Sony 10. The tag team debuted earlier this year with Malcolm Bivens as their manager. It looked as Indus Sher may be due for a push in the tag team division, but they've rarely been used since then.

Singh and Gurjar first met and connected at the 2017 WWE tryouts in Dubai. Singh commented on how they've gotten used to the spotlight in such a short time.

"It is not difficult for us to pick up the physical part of the business as we both have experience in sports," Singh said. "But, performing in front of a packed crowd is a whole different experience. When we started out, we used to be extremely nervous but with time, we have grown accustomed to the spotlight."

Regarding their Indus Sher tag team, it was noted that the importance of representing India stood out at the forefront in developing their characters. Gurjar talked about what they wanted to accomplish with the characters.

"It was a tough choice for us to decide on our characters and our attires," Gurjar said. "We wanted to showcase the Indian culture through them and what we wanted to portray was the character of a warrior. We did not want it to be excessive or offensive but at the same time, we wanted to it to clearly show that we are representing India."

Singh and Gurjar currently have the same goal - to become the first WWE Tag Team Champions from India, and to defend those titles at WrestleMania.

"Our goal is quite clear. We wanted to become the very first WWE Tag Team Champions from India and to defend the Title at WrestleMania in front of thousands of fans, making our country proud on the global stage," Singh said.