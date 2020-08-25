NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel González has been announced for tomorrow's WWE NXT.
Over the weekend at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Io Shirai retained the title against Dakota Kai. After the match, Shirai was attacked by Raquel González though Rhea Ripley came down to help the champion.
Below is the updated card:
* Karrion Kross & Scarlett will kick off the show
* Breezango vs. Imperium (c) (WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match)
* Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (Cruiserweight Championship Match)
* NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai & Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel González
* North American Champion Damian Priest to appear
